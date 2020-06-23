Uttarakhand: Pvt schools told not to hike fee

Private schools across Uttarakhand have been told not to hike their fee during the current academic session. A government, order dated June 22, said private schools can neither hike their fee during the academic year 2020-21 in view of the coronavirus lockdown nor take any fee other than tuition charges

Even tuition fee can be charged only by schools which have been conducting online classes during the lockdown, the order issued by Secretary (Secondary Education) R Meenakshi Sundaram said

The order said students cannot be struck off the rolls in case of any delay in payment of tuition fee. The directions were issued in compliance with an Uttarakhand High Court order.