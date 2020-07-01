Left Menu
Prof Sanjay Dwivedi appointed DG, IIMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 13:17 IST
Prof Sanjay Dwivedi appointed DG, IIMC

Professor Sanjay Dwivedi was on Wednesday appointed as the Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here, according to a Personnel Ministry order

Dwivedi is at present Registrar of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the DG, IIMC on direct recruitment basis for a period of three years, the order said.

