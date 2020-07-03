NEET postponed to Sept 13 in view of COVID-19 , JEE-Mains to be held from Sept 1-6: HRD Ministry
NEET examination will be held on September 13," said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nihank'. The medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was scheduled for July 26, while the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was to be held from July 18-23.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:49 IST
The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE to September in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. "Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations. JEE-Main examination will be held between September 1-6, while JEE-advanced exam will be held on September 27. NEET examination will be held on September 13," said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nihank'.
The medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was scheduled for July 26, while the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was to be held from July 18-23. JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), was scheduled for August 23.
