Left Menu
Development News Edition

JU opts for 70:30 evaluation format for final semester in engineering

JU slightly altered an advisory of the West Bengal government, which recommended state universities to assess students in the 80:20 format for all disciplines, but left it for the institute concerned to make the final decision. JU would go by the 80:20 formula for the final semester candidates in Arts and Science faculties, and publish results for all streams by July 31, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:57 IST
JU opts for 70:30 evaluation format for final semester in engineering

Jadavpur University has decided to evaluate papers of the final semester in all engineering disciplines at undergraduate and post-graduate levels by giving 70 per cent weightage to previous semesters' best aggregate and 30 per cent to internal assessment, an official said on Monday. JU slightly altered an advisory of the West Bengal government, which recommended state universities to assess students in the 80:20 format for all disciplines, but left it for the institute concerned to make the final decision.

JU would go by the 80:20 formula for the final semester candidates in Arts and Science faculties, and publish results for all streams by July 31, the official said. "For final year semester students in engineering, the ratio will be broadly based on 70:30 formula. We came to this decision after talks were held among the fculty and following request by students," the official told PTI.

"In terminal semesters for arts and science streams, 80 per cent weightage will be given on the basis of the best aggregate percentage obtained by a candidate in previous semesters and 20 percent on internal assessment," he said. Details of the evaluation system are being discussed among faculty members, the official said.

"The results will be out by July 31 under any circumstances," he said. There are over 1,200 students in Engineering, 900 in Arts and 550 in Science at JU.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the education department has decided to cancel the terminal semester examinations of all streams in state-run and aided universities. On June 27, it issued an advisory suggesting that the universities award 80 per cent weightage on the best aggregate score by a candidate in previous semesters and 20 per cent on internal assessment for evaluation of final semester papers.

PTI SUS NN NN.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka extends polling time for August parliamentary elections

Sri Lanka on Monday extended the time for the twice-postponed August 5 parliamentary elections by one hour after conducting several mock polls in adherence to the safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. The polls will take place ...

Matić extends Manchester United contract to June 2023

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Mati signed a contract extension to June 2023, the club announced on Monday. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjr said the 31-year-old Serbia internationals leadership is invaluable to Uniteds young core.I ...

Online exam to start from Jul 10, left out students can appear in physical exam in Sept: DU to HC

Delhi University informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that Open Book Examinations OBE for under-graduate courses will commence from July 10 and those students who are unable to take them, be it persons with disabilities or others, will b...

Punjab police arrest alleged kingpin Dandiwal in connection with fake T20 match

Punjab police on Monday arrested alleged kingpin Ravinder Dandiwal in connection with a T20 match played in Mohali district but streamed online as a game in Sri Lanka. The game held last month had caught the attention of BCCIs Anti-Corrupti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020