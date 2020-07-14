Left Menu
NIT Hamirpur director loses financial, administrative powers

A senior ministry official is also expected to visit the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamipur for an on-the-spot inquiry into the allegations against Prof Yadava.

Updated: 14-07-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:05 IST
In a surprise development, the management of the National Institute of Technology, Hamipur has withdrawn the financial and administrative powers of its Director Prof Vinod Yadava with immediate effect. Prof Chandra Shakher, chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG) at NIT Hamirpur confirmed the development on Monday. Meanwhile, Professor Lalit Kumar Awasthi, Director, NIT, Jalandhar has been given additional charge of NIT Hamirpur, officials said, adding he will take charge from Wednesday. According to reports, the Union HRD ministry has been unhappy with the working style of the present director of the institution. A senior ministry official is also expected to visit the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamipur for an on-the-spot inquiry into the allegations against Prof Yadava. The working of Prof Yadava has been under a cloud since he took over as the director of the institute, especially with regard to appointment of new faculty members and other related issues. The matter took a political turn after local MLA Rajinder Rana of the Congress highlighted the anomalies in the functioning of the director and accused the ruling BJP of helping Prof Yadava. Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur recently met Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and sought his intervention in the issue. Meanwhile, a majority of staff at NIT Hamipur have welcomed the latest development, according to sources. A number of staff members and others had urged the HRD ministry to hand over the reins of the institute to someone else, and prevent the present director from influencing those who were opposed to him and had exposed his working style

Congress MLA Rajinder Rana, the flag-bearer of a campaign against Prof Yadava, had demanded immediate removal of the director. He had also called for a high-level inquiry into the blatant misuse of powers by the NIT Hamirpur director. PTI CORR DJI SRY

