Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBSE class 10 results: No of students scoring above 90, 95 % drops this year

This year, students were evaluated as per an alternative assessment scheme, after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on the basis of what a student scored in his or her best performing subjects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 20:35 IST
CBSE class 10 results: No of students scoring above 90, 95 % drops this year

The number of students scoring marks above 90 per cent and 95 per cent in the class 10 exams conducted by CBSE has dropped this year, according to data. Over 1.84 lakh students have secured above 90 per cent marks which is three per cent less than last year's figure, according to data shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). In 2019, over 2.2 lakh students were in this category comprising 12.78 per cent of the total number of students. This year only 9.84 per cent of the total students have secured above 90 per cent marks. A total of 18.73 lakh students appeared in the exam, out of which 17.13 lakh students passed. The number of students scoring above 95 per cent has also decreased. In comparison to last year when more than 57,000 students had secured over 95 per cent in aggregate, this year 41,084 students fall in this category.

However, in the class 12 results announced by the CBSE on Monday, the number of students scoring over 95 per cent was more than double the 2019 figure of 17,693. While the 2020 examinations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, 38,686 students scored above 95 per cent in the class 12 CBSE exams.

Similarly, the number of students who scored above 90 per cent also increased from about 94,000 students in 2019 to almost 1.6 lakh in 2020 in the class 12 exams. This year, students were evaluated as per an alternative assessment scheme, after the pending exams were cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on the basis of what a student scored in his or her best performing subjects. According to the assessment scheme, students were divided into four categories.

The first category had students who sat in tests for all their subjects; their results have been declared on the basis of their performance in all the papers. Students in the second category had appeared for more than three subjects. They have been awarded marks for subjects they did not appear for based on the average of the marks obtained by them in the three best performing subjects.

The board identified a third category of students who appeared in only three subjects. For them, the average of marks obtained in the two best performing subjects has been awarded in the subjects whose examinations were not conducted. The students in the fourth category were mainly from the riot-affected Northeast Delhi region where exams had to be postponed due to February's communal violence. The results of these students have been declared on the basis of their performance in the subjects they took the test for besides their performance in internal or practical project assessment. Girls outshone boys yet again in the class 10 exam, results of which were announced by the CBSE on Wednesday, which recorded a pass percentage of 91.46.

There has been a marginal increase of 0.36 per cent in the pass percentage as against last year. The board did not announce any merit list this year in view of the exceptional circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss insurers oppose immigration changes, Swiss Re head tells paper

Switzerlands insurance industry is against tightening the countrys immigration rules, a move that will be put to voters this year, Swiss Re Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler told Handelszeitung newspaper. Mumenthaler is the latest busin...

Lebanon must stay neutral to stave off poverty, patriarch says

Lebanon needs to stay neutral to be saved from hunger and poverty, its senior Christian cleric said on Wednesday, urging Lebanese to keep out of conflicts in Arab countries but denying he was referring specifically to the Iranian-backed Hez...

IOC postpones Dakar Youth Olympics by 4 years to 2026

The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics for four years due to the coronavirus pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a telephone conversation with Senegal Pre...

Babar Azam gives batting tips to 8-year-old fan in video chat

Pakistans white ball captain Babar Azam on Wednesday left his eight-year-old fan Samiya Afsar delighted when he gave her batting tips during a video chat organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Samiya, a resident of Lahore, rose to promine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020