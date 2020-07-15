Maharashtra HSC results to be declared on Jul 16

Maharashtra minister VarshaGaikwad on Wednesday said the results of the Maharashtra StateBoard of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's Class 12examinations will be announced on Thursday

The Class 12 exams were held in February and Marchthis year, before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposedin the state

"The results will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow. Iextend my best wishes to the students and their parents,"School Education Minister Gaikwad said in a video message onTwitter.