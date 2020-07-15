Pune student scores 99.6% in CBSE Class X exam

Left Menu
PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A male student from a Pune-based school secured 99.6 per cent marks in the Class X examination conducted by the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE announced the results of Class X exams on Wednesday.

Aadit Litake, a student of Sanskriti School, secured 498 out of 500 marks and scored 99.6 per cent in the exam, the school said. Besides Litake, Pranjal Deshmukh from the same school secured 99 per cent marks, it said.

Khanak Patwari, a student from Elpro International School in the city scored 99.2 per cent in the examination. The board did not announce any merit list this year in view of the the COVID-19 pandemic.

