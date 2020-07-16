Left Menu
Development News Edition

Productive screen time maybe necessary for meeting learning outcomes, say schools

The guidelines have been framed by the ministry, following concerns raised by parents about schools conducting online classes like regular schools, which has increased children's screen time after the COVID-19 pandemic mandated a shift from classroom teaching to online learning as schools continue to remain shut for over four months. "The reduction of screen time for the students during online classes is quite apt for primary classes but for senior classes, it might cause problems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:58 IST
Productive screen time maybe necessary for meeting learning outcomes, say schools

The HRD ministry's cap on duration of online classes has thrown private schools in a quandary as they juggle to strike a balance between "good screen time" and "bad screen time", while trying to address curriculum concerns of senior classes. The guidelines have been framed by the ministry, following concerns raised by parents about schools conducting online classes like regular schools, which has increased children's screen time after the COVID-19 pandemic mandated a shift from classroom teaching to online learning as schools continue to remain shut for over four months.

"The reduction of screen time for the students during online classes is quite apt for primary classes but for senior classes, it might cause problems. In junior classes, syllabus can be covered through projects and other co-curricular activities. The recorded flip classes is yet another way to complete the syllabus in junior and middle classes," said Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School Shalimar Bagh. "Moreover, in junior classes, parents can still help the children cover up the syllabus by giving them ample practice at home. However, in senior classes, most of the topics being vast and elaborate require in-depth understanding and explanation. Hence, screen time given by MHRD may not be sufficient. Rigorous revision and practice will be a herculean task for the teacher and the taught in senior classes if we continue in the given scenario," she added.

According to Manit Jain, Co-Founder The Heritage Schools, there has to be a distinction between "good screen time" and "bad screen time". "While most of the guidelines are relevant it is important to make a distinction between good and bad screen time. Putting restrictions on timings without analysing the effect on learning continuity will have an adverse impact on students’ development. There are several myths around online learning that need to be busted and policy makers must recognize that productive screen time is not only desirable but is necessary in such times," he said.

"Many countries continue to run their entire time tables as they did when they were running in the physical environment. What if learning remains interrupted for the next 18 months? What might be the potential learning loss? What happens in International Boards where they will not cut substantial portions of the syllabus? "What will happen to the last child who will not have access to a home environment that can compensate for the learning losses?," said Jain, who is also Chairman of FICCI Arise, a collegium of stakeholders aimed at promoting quality education. In the guideline called "Pragyata", the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has recommended that the duration for online classes for pre-primary students should not be for more than 30 minutes.

For classes 1 to 8, the HRD Ministry has recommended two online sessions of up to 45 minutes each while for classes 9 to 12, four sessions of 30-45 minutes duration have been recommended. "The recommendation provided by the HRD Ministry is based on complaints by parents that regular online classes have increased children's screen time after the COVID-19 pandemic. The research is not done scientifically as according to a new online teaching research, during online classes, gaze does not remain fixed for a long time and it is not at all dangerous for the students. "So I completely feel that this is not a good idea to reduce the screen time for students as this will hamper student's learning and growth," said Harish Sanduja, Director--Schools, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.

However, few schools said they have already kept in mind concerns about screen time and have been planning their classes accordingly. Nidhi Bansal, Pro-Vice Chairperson, Pacific World School, said, "our current timings followed aren't very different from the latest guidelines issued by the HRD ministry however, we would definitely revisit our course of action in conducting online classes to reduce chances of any such unpleasant situation with our students".

"When young and impressionable minds are exposed to online teaching for such prolonged periods with no prior training or guidelines, there is a possibility of them being exposed to multiple threats like cyber bullying, age inappropriate content etc. As a school, we have no other option but to conduct online classes for completing their academic syllabi," said Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, Delhi Public School, Ghaziabad. Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram said, "The right approach would be to not dismiss the directive as unpractical but to also look at the disclaimer which allows one to review, adapt and adopt the advisory according to the the local needs". Universities and schools across the country have been shut since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.

While the government has largely eased restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 positive passenger shows normal temperature during thermal screening at Kolkata Airport

A passenger who had arrived in Kolkata from Delhi via Guwahati on a flight was found to be carrying his test report showing him to be COVID-19 positive, however, during the thermal screening his temperature came out normal, said Kolkata Air...

Rhea Chakraborty gets rape-murder threats, requests cyber crime to take action

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday requested the cyber crime cell to look into rape and murder threats she has been receiving ever since the death of close friend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartm...

The process is intricate and requires constant verification: Indian officials on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh.

The process is intricate and requires constant verification Indian officials on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh....

Odisha ties up with online learning platform to train 50,000 unemployed youths in tech skills

The Odisha government has entered into a partnership with an online learning platform to train around 50,000 youths unemployed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in technological skills, a senior official said on Thursday. Odisha Skill Developmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020