Left Menu
Development News Edition

Admission to colleges in West Bengal via online mode this year

Admission to colleges in West Bengal for under-graduate courses will be through the online mode this year and students will not be called for counselling or verification of documents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Higher Education department said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 09:32 IST
Admission to colleges in West Bengal via online mode this year

Admission to colleges in West Bengal for under-graduate courses will be through the online mode this year and students will not be called for counselling or verification of documents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Higher Education department said. The department in a notification on Thursday said after the publication of higher secondary results, admission to all under-graduate courses in the state-funded higher educational institutions for the ensuing academic session will be made online (stand alone mode) with effect from August 10, 2020.

"Prospective candidates should not be called for counselling or verification of documents during the process of admission," the notification said, adding that eligible candidates should be emailed by college and all testimonials will be uploaded online during verification. Verification of documents should be done only when the students report for the classes in due course, the notice said.

Reacting to the notification, All Bengal University Teachers Association (ABUTA) said in a statement, "it will not be possible for many students in rural as well as urban areas to get the benefit of online admissions in the present COVID- 19 situation." The Left teachers' body said: "While internet connectivity is weak in many rural pockets, many parts of the state including Kolkata have been turned into containment zone. Students in containment zones will have to risk their lives to visit a cyber cafe and upload data." ABUTA leader Goutam Maity said, "if the government maintains classes cannot be immediately held due to COVID-19 situation, why such tearing hurry for starting admission." Education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Wednesday that students will take admission to colleges in the state for under-graduate courses through the online mode this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyber attack this week

Twitter Inc said late on Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week, an incident in which profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations were compromised.Twitter said that the hackers wer...

Queen to knight 100-year-old UK fundraiser Captain Tom on Friday

Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who became a national hero in Britain by raising millions of pounds for health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, will become Sir Tom on Friday when he is knighted by Queen Elizabeth. The World War Two...

FOREX-Dollar supported by virus fears, euro awaits word on stimulus

The dollar held onto gains against most currencies on Friday as worries that a resurgence in the coronavirus is starting to curb economic activity drew safe-haven flows into the U.S. currency. The euro was well supported by hopes that Europ...

After Trump campaign swap, questions and Kushner remain

President Donald Trumps long-in-coming campaign shakeup rearranged some big job titles but isnt likely to change the identity of the person truly in charge of day-to-day operations Jared Kushner. Kushner wields his influence quietly and is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020