EdTech firm Great Learning-IIT,Madras launch advanced program in software engineering
EdTech firm Great Learning andthe Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT,Madras) onMonday announced the launch of an Advanced CertificationProgram in Software Engineering for IoT, Cloud and Blockchain
The nine-month long online program is designed forupskilling of technology professionals and aims to bridge thetalent shortage in emerging digital skills faced by the IT andTech industry, according to a release here
The program offers 300 hours of online videolearning sessions, live learning sessions, and a series ofpractical projects in cloud computing, block chain and IoT(Internet of Things), it added.