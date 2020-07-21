Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unsuccessful students demonstrate outside HS council office

However, if the students individually applied for review of a particular answer script of a subject the council will consider it as per the established norms, the sources said. An all-time high of 90.13 per cent candidates in West Bengal cleared this year's Class 12 state board examinations, results of which were announced on July 17.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:29 IST
Unsuccessful students demonstrate outside HS council office

A number of unsucessful candidates of a school in the city demonstrated before the office of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Wednesday demanding re-evaluation of their answer scripts. About 50 examinees of Ashoknagar High School in Tollygunge area of the city took part in the protest organized by All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), which is affiliated to the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist).

They claimed that 130 of them had been declared failed in the recently announced higher secondary results which was unexpected. A spokesman of the school said 130 of the 150 candidates failed the higher secondary examination this year but refused to comment on the agitation by the students.

The gaurdian of one of the students said the "faulty results" were the fallout of "hasty and improper evaluation by the council." Expressing support for the candidates, an AIDSO leader said the hasty publication of results without proper evaluation will affect the careers of many candidates. "We demand that the Council and the state government consider the sad situation faced by many HS candidates," AIDSO state secretary Manishankar Patnaik said on Monday.

Several students of the institute had blocked the road in front of the school building on Monday. Council sources said there was no complaint about assessment of papers which was done in a scientific manner as per the advise of experts.

The high percentage of successful candidates proved that there was no unfair treatment of the students, he said. However, if the students individually applied for review of a particular answer script of a subject the council will consider it as per the established norms, the sources said.

An all-time high of 90.13 per cent candidates in West Bengal cleared this year's Class 12 state board examinations, results of which were announced on July 17. A total of 7,61,583 candidates had appeared for the higher secondary examinations in the state this year. Of them 6,80,057 were successful, the sources said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

ANALYSIS-Reliance-Google smartphone deal in India threatens Chinese firms

Will Yuri On Ice Season 2 feature Yuri K, Victor’s gay bond at next level? Updates on Ice Adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

New vaccine candidate induces immune response in mice, primates: study

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have developed a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which they say generates antibodies that potently neutralize the novel coronavirus in mice and primates with a single immunization. The researchers, in...

Feel like I'm at beginning of new journey: Eric Dier after signing contract extension with Tottenham

After signing a contract extension with Tottenham, Eric Dier expressed elation and said he feels like he is at the beginning of a new journey. I feel like that 20-year-old when I first arrived. Thats the feeling I have right now. I feel lik...

China warns UK against ‘interference’ on Hong Kong

China has hit back with a warning that Britain must bear the consequences if it continues what it believes is interference in its internal affairs after the UK suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Ra...

German synagogue shooter suspect goes on trial amid heavy security

A 28-year old man accused of murdering two people after opening fire on a synagogue in eastern Germany on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur last year was led into a courtroom by armed police for the start of his trial on Tuesday. The suspec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020