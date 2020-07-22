Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: New academic session in Goa likely from September

The Goa education department is expecting to start the new academic session from September this year, state education director Santosh Amonkar has said. The annual academic session in Goa begins in the first week of June, but it has been delayed this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The state education department was earlier hoping to start the 2020-21 academic year by August 15.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-07-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 09:46 IST
COVID-19: New academic session in Goa likely from September

The Goa education department is expecting to start the new academic session from September this year, state education director Santosh Amonkar has said. The annual academic session in Goa begins in the first week of June, but it has been delayed this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The state education department was earlier hoping to start the 2020-21 academic year by August 15. "But that doesnt seem to be happening now looking at the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. We are expecting that at least by September we should be able to start the schools, Amonkar told PTI.

"Even if we start the schools, it would be in a staggered manner. Higher classes like standard XII would start first, he said, adding that students in higher classes are able to maintain social distancing and abide by the guidelines. Amonkar said schools have been asked to begin online classes for students, but due to issues related to connectivity and gadgets, the number of students is less for such classes.

"The government has already instructed that teachers should help the students who could not make it to the online classes," he said. Amonkar said the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to reduce the syllabus for the new academic year by 28 to 30 per cent.

"The syllabus will have to be reduced further, if there is further delay in the resumption of schools, he added..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Goa

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Confusion swirls as Japan launches tourism campaign amid virus surge

Japan on Wednesday kicked off a national travel campaign aimed at reviving its battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism amid a jump in new coronavirus cases. Go To Travel - dubbed Go To Trouble by some local media...

Sunteck Realty adds new housing project in Mumbai; aims Rs 5,000 cr revenue in 5-7 years

Sunteck Realty has entered a joint development agreement with land-owners to construct a housing project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region that has a revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crore over the next five-seven years. In a regulatory filing...

Ironman World Championship cancelled

The Ironman World Championship that previously had been rescheduled is now canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisisIts the first time in the 43-year history of the triathlon event that it wont be runIronman had previously announced t...

'Atmosphere of fear created in the country', says Mamata on killing of journalist

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed shock over the killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi and said that an atmosphere of fear has been created in the country and voices are being muzzled. Joshi, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020