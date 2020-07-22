Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIM Calcutta plans to construct new academic block, hostel complex as part of its campus revamp

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is planning to construct a new academic block and a hostel complex with a capacity of 1,000 boarders on its Joka campus in the southern part of the city.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:43 IST
IIM Calcutta plans to construct new academic block, hostel complex as part of its campus revamp

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is planning to construct a new academic block and a hostel complex with a capacity of 1,000 boarders on its Joka campus in the southern part of the city. The institute, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the project is part of its plan to "completely transform" its 135-acre campus and to "prepare it for the next 75 years".

Padma Bhushan awardee architect Hafeez Contractor has been awarded the contract to prepare the master plan and design of the new academic block and the hostel complex, it said, adding the project will be executed by the Central Public Works Department. The institute, however, did not provide details of the estimated cost and timeframe of the project.

"The campus transformation will enable us to increase our student enrollments in line with the national need to ensure that economically-weaker sections of our society also have the opportunity for a world-class education," Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of IIM Calcutta, Shrikrishna Kulkarni said. Director of IIM Calcutta, Anju Seth, said, "In preparation for the next 75 years, IIM Calcutta envisions world-class futuristic infrastructure and campus amenities devoted to principles of sustainability as corresponding with our aim to attract the most talented faculty, students and thought leaders, and provide an environment befitting the best." Member of the institute's Board of Governors, Prabhakar Singh, said that infrastructure will be "futuristic, environment-friendly and ecologically-sensitive".

"It is expected to be net-zero energy, net-zero discharge and net-zero waste, accessible, disabled-friendly smart campus," Singh said. The institute also has land at Rajarhat-New Town area in the northeastern fringes of the city for its satellite campus.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. has contract with Pfizer for 100 mln coronavirus vaccine doses -Azar

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday the federal government has signed a contract with Pfizer Inc. for 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, once it is approved.We just signed a contract with global pharm...

United Airlines expands mask mandate to airports, tightens exemptions

United Airlines said on Wednesday it is extending face mask requirements to all of its airport areas across the world starting on July 24 and tightening exemptions to only cover children under the age of two.Chicago-based United previously ...

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5, said Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust on Wednesday. He said that social distancing norms will be ensured at t...

It's actually become the norm: Hilary Duff dishes on quarantining with her children

American actor Hilary Duff recently opened up about being stuck at home with her little ones during the coronavirus quarantine. According to Fox News, the 32-year-old actor is a mother to two eight-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex Mik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020