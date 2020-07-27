Left Menu
Ghana: Government will decide when schools will reopen says President Akufo-Addo

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:45 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter / Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana's President Akufo-Addo has said that the government will decide when schools will reopen after the current examinations involving final year students are concluded by mid-September, according to a news report by News Ghana.

"I will keep you fully informed about the outcomes," the President gave the assurance on Sunday night in his 14th COVID-19 updates to the nation.

He said the safety and good health of students and staff had been the paramount considerations in the reopening of schools, as part of the phases of easing of the COVID-19 restriction measures, adding that the state would, therefore, continue to insist on full adherence to the enhanced COVID-19 protocols, especially within the schools.

Addo said, "That is why, as has already been widely publicized, we undertook a massive mobilization and deployment of logistics to our educational facilities to help ensure that learning is conducted in an atmosphere of safety, as we continue to limit and contain the spread of the virus in our country."

He said since his last address to the nation about a month ago, there had been over 75,000 persons, comprising students, teachers, and non-teaching staff, in the Junior High Schools returning to school to prepare for and sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Besides, on Monday, July 20, the 370,000 final years Senior High School students, who had been in school for five weeks, started writing the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

Again, 127,143 students in the Universities and other tertiary institutions have all virtually completed their final examinations.

The President said all the measures being put in place to contain the spread of the virus among the students pointed to the commitment of the Government to protect the lives of "all those involved in the phased re-opening of our schools, and I will not renege on my obligation towards either our children or their parents.

