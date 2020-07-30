Nigeria: Association of Model Islamic Schools states readiness to reopen schools

Members of the Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigeria have stated their readiness to reopen schools, according to a news report by Daily Trust.

The association's public relations officer, Bolaji Bakare who made this known during a courtesy call to the acting director, Quality Assurance Control Department of the Education Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in Abuja said, members of the association had complied with the directives of the government.

"We are open for inspection to ensure compliance and also willing to obey further protocols to be put in place by the government," he said.

The acting director, Titilayo Ruth Apata, commended the association, adding that the government would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that schools complied with the safety protocols in the interest of all stakeholders.

Moreover, The Nigeria Government has announced that exit classes for Nigerian secondary schools are to resume on August 4th, 2020.

The announcement was made by the Federal Ministry of Education through a press statement that was signed by its Director for Press and Public Relations, Ben Goong.

According to the government, the reopening of exit classes will enable the students to have 2 weeks to prepare for their West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination which is scheduled to start on August 17, 2020.