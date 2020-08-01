Left Menu
Maha: Mother-son duo from Baramati conquer SSC exams together

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-08-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:56 IST
While most parents push their children to study hard for the Maharashtra state board exams, Baramati resident Bebi Gurav led by example, by appearing for the exam along with her son and passing out with flying colours. The 36-year-old secured 64.40 per cent marks, while her 16-year-old son Sadanand scored 73.20 per cent in the Secondary School Certificate examination, results of which were declared on July 29.

"I could not complete my school education because of my marriage at a very young age. But my husband encouraged me to appear for the Class 10 exams with my son," said Bebi, who works for a cloth manufacturing firm. The woman's husband Pradip Gurav and her son helped her study and egged her on the journey to becoming an SSC passout.

"Both my wife and son studied hard together and secured good marks. I am happy and proud of their performance," said Gurav, a journalist with a regional daily. Bebi would carry her textbooks to work and study during breaks and revise grammar, mathematics and other subjects with her son, while cooking meals for the family.

With her new-found confidence, Bebi has now set her sights on the Higher Secondary School Certificate or Class 12 examination..

