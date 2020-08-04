Left Menu
Nigeria: Govt. warns school authorities to not exceed students from 20 per class

Updated: 04-08-2020 10:40 IST
Nigeria: Govt. warns school authorities to not exceed students from 20 per class
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@lasgeducation)

The Commissioner for Education, Lagos, Nigeria, Folashade Adefishayo has warned school authorities that the number of students must not exceed 20 per class in compliance with physical distancing and called on guardians to monitor the children closely as their roles are germane.

She gave the warning on August 4, during a monitoring exercise to public and private schools in its effort to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines for schools reopening.

The Commissioner, who led the monitoring team to assess the process of resumption and ensured that all safety protocols were strictly observed in order to reduce the risk of anyone contracting the disease.

During an inspection tour of some public and private Schools in Yaba, Surulere, and Apapa, Adefisayo has expressed her satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the schools visited, adding that the State Government is very concerned about the safety of students and their teachers.

While stressing that the students and teachers wellbeing is of utmost importance to the State Government, the Commissioner noted that the inspection tour will continue till all Schools are covered, adding that any school accommodating other students apart from SS3 and TEC3 contrary to the State government's directive this period will face disciplinary action.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Abosede Adelaja has said that the Lagos State Government has provided free face masks and sanitizers for all students.

She noted that besides fumigating the schools, it should also ensuring a clean and conducive environment for learning, the State Government has also provided facilities such as wash hand basins and potable water.

Adelaja, therefore, maintained that all policies made by the government for compliance with COVID-19 protocols will be observed, noting that visitors and food vendors are not allowed into the school premises during this period.

