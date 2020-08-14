No decision on new academic session in Goa yet: CM on COVID-19

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said no decision has been taken on starting the new academic session in the state, which has been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to start the academic year will be taken depending on the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), he said while interacting with students.

"When we are facing a pandemic situation, we are not sure when the schools and colleges will exactly reopen," he said. Whenever the academic year begins, the state government will start Standard 10 and 12 classes in the first phase, he added.

Responding to another question, the chief minister said that the state government will appoint agencies to guide the students to appear for competitive examinations. Six colleges in the state will have centres to guide the students for such exams next year, he added.

Sawant said the state government will tie up with nationalised banks to provide interest-free funding to students to pay the fees for professional colleges..