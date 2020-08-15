VP Naidu releases book on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, urges youth to take inspiration from his life

Had Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with his Azad Hind Fauj aka Indian National Army not attacked British India during the Second World War, India would not have achieved Independence in 1947. Thus, while comparing his contributions with other freedom fighters, Mahatma Gandhi proudly called him 'Patriot of the patriots'.

Unfortunately, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was not present in India when the country achieved freedom on August 15, 1947. And the historians till date stick to one belief that he was the only leader who had the ability to save the India from partition and massive bloodshed at one call as he was a severe man of action with no comprising ideologies. He went missing in 1945 just after the devastations took place in Hiroshima and Nagasaki and many reports claim that he strategically made his way to Soviet Union to hoax British forces, where he was later imprisoned in Omsk prison in Siberia.

Although the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Indian National Army always have less importance in the pages of History, still Indians, especially youth consider him as a brave, charismatic leader India has ever seen during the struggle of Independence against the British rule. To this great leader's honour, let us remind you that British considered him as 'Enemy no. 1' and 'their most dangerous enemy'. This tag was never provided to any other leaders or freedom fighters, mainly between 1937 and 1947.

Just three days before the celebration of India's 74th Independence Day, Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu stressed the requirement to provide comprehensive, authentic and objective account of the historical events. On International Youth Day on August 12, he released a book 'NETAJI: India's Independence and British Archives'.

The book 'NETAJI: India's Independence and British Archives' is being written by Dr. Kalyan Kumar De (MSc, Ph.D., Department of Botany, Barasat Govt. College, West Bengal), an associate member of the Netaji Subhas Bose INA Trust at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu emphasized the need of the hour for the younger generation to be highly aware of India's history. He pointed out that Dr. Kalyan Kumar De's book on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose contains many interesting and vital facts that throw light on his contributions to India's freedom movement that were hardly highlighted in the textbooks.

According to Shri Venkaiah Naidu, the stories of valour and sacrifices made by the freedom fighters from across the country should be highlighted in the textbooks. "Many people from different parts of India made sacrifices for our independence. Their stories should also be highlighted," he added.

Shri Venkaiah Naidu prominently quoted Subhas Chandra Bose and Indian National Army severe contribution in achieving freedom saying that Netaji's dynamic and courageous leadership during India's struggle against the British rule will continue forever to be a major source of inspiration to the people, especially the youth for generations.

According to the Vice President of India, the book ('NETAJI: India's Independence and British Archives') contains many documents that the British were absolutely alarmed and in severe quandary situation due to the rising tide in public sympathy for the Indian National Army. This was one of the most important factors, which compelled the British to leave India in 1947.

He further called upon the youth on The International Youth Day to take inspiration from the life and sacrifices of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and strive towards building a New India.

Happy Independence Day!!!