IGMC, Shimla gets MCI nod for super speciality courses

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:57 IST
In a statement issued here on Saturday, Thakur said this would pave way for producing super specialists in these departments and strengthen higher health education in the state Image Credit: ANI

Medical Council of India (MCI) has given its approval to start super speciality courses in neurosurgery and gastroenterology departments of Himachal Pradesh's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Thakur said this would pave way for producing super specialists in these departments and strengthen higher health education in the state

The chief minister also said now the young doctors of the state will also have the opportunity to pursue these specialised courses within the state.

