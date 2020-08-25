SKorea closes schools in greater capital area
However, high-school seniors will continue to go to school to prevent possible disruptions to their studies ahead of the crucial national college exams. The KCDC said 221 of the new cases came from the greater Seoul area, home to half of the country's 51 million people, where churches emerged as major sources of infections before authorities shut them amid tightened social distancing restrictions.PTI | Seoul | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:41 IST
South Korea is closing schools and switching back to remote learning in the greater capital area as the country counted its 12th straight day of triple-digit daily increases in coronavirus cases. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said Tuesday that at least 193 students and teachers were found infected over the past two weeks in the Seoul metropolitan region, where a viral surge has threatened to erase the country's hard-won epidemiological gains.
South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 280 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the 12-day total to 3,175. The country's caseload is now at 17,945, including 310 deaths. Yoo said most children at kindergartens, elementary, middle- and high-schools will receive online classes at least until Sept 11. However, high-school seniors will continue to go to school to prevent possible disruptions to their studies ahead of the crucial national college exams.
The KCDC said 221 of the new cases came from the greater Seoul area, home to half of the country's 51 million people, where churches emerged as major sources of infections before authorities shut them amid tightened social distancing restrictions. Infections have also been linked to schools, restaurants, nursery homes and door-to-door salespeople. The country since Sunday has banned larger gatherings, shut down nightspots and churches and removed fans from professional sports nationwide.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- Yoo Eunhae
- Seoul
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- KCDC
ALSO READ
Mankind Pharma ties up with South Korean co for clinical trials of COVID-19 drug
Crash Landing On You: How K-dramas are building a bridge between India and South Korea
South Korea tightens coronavirus curbs, confines troops to base
South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans amid coronavirus gloom
South Korea registers record number of COVID-19 cases since March