JEE-Advanced: IIT Delhi appeals students, alumni to help candidates with transport facility

IIT-Delhi is conducting the exam on September 27. The institute has also suggested to its students and alumni to come up with a registration portal for needy candidates and help take care of their logistics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:09 IST
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has appealed to its students and alumni to help those appearing for the JEE-Advanced next month with transport to reach their exam centres. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced is conducted for admissions to IITs and National Institutes of Technology. IIT-Delhi is conducting the exam on September 27.

The institute has also suggested to its students and alumni to come up with a registration portal for needy candidates and help take care of their logistics. According to top officials at IIT Delhi, efforts are being made to allocate first choice of examination centre to 95 to 99 per cent of students.

"As citizens, we need to stand up together in times of crisis and help each other. If I am in a village and have a car, and if there is a poor student who needs to go to the examination centre and cannot afford private transport, I would take the student to the examination hall. I would do it entirely free of cost. That's such a natural thing to do. I hope to hear such stories after the examination is over," IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said. “Can IIT alumni or current students, who are spread all over the country, take a lead in creating a registration portal for such needy students and help take care of their logistics? The Olas and Ubers have IIT alumni at the helm. Can they participate in this initiative?" he said in an appeal.

Rao said the number of centres have been doubled this year for all examinations. "State governments need to come on board. Local administrations need to arrange special buses and make special provisions for students taking these examinations," Rao said.

There has been a growing chorus against holding of crucial entrance exams in September including JEE-Mains, JEE-Advanced and NEET, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. However, the Ministry of Education (MoE), has asserted that further delay in conducting the exams can lead to a zero academic year and hence, the exams will be conducted as per schedule in September. "We will make sure to implement social distancing measures as per government guidelines in current scenario of COVID-19 to ensure health and safety of the candidates. Adequate measures will be implemented for safety of all without compromising the high standards, sanctity, and fairness in conduct of our examination," said JEE-Advanced Chairman Sidharth Pandey.

"Candidates will also be asked to adhere to guidelines and new process for social distancing and hygiene to ensure safety and health of their own and fellow candidates. For safety purposes, we strongly advise candidates not to bring anything other than permitted items,” he said. However, in case of an unavoidable situation, there will be arrangements to store bags at centres at owner’s risk, Pandey said..

