How can exams be held if schools, colleges shut, asks minister

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Sunday said that although the Centre's Unlock guidelines say that schools and colleges will remain shut till September 30, the UGC wants the final year exams to be conducted by that time. Upholding the UGC decision to conduct final year examinations, the Supreme Court had on Friday said that these students can not be promoted without exams.

"How can examinations be held by September 30 if schools and colleges are closed. What exactly should the state governments and students do?" Samant asked in a tweet. The Higher and Technical Education Minister said that the committee of vice chancellors, which met on Sunday, will submit its report to the state government on Monday.

The minister had on Saturday said that a six-member committee headed by Dr Suhas Pednekar, vice chancellor of Mumbai University, has been formed to give recommendations about how to conduct examinations. The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued Unlock 4 guidelines, as per which, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.