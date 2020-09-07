Left Menu
Development News Edition

Case registered against Cong leader Kavitha Reddy for alleged attack on actress

A case has been registered against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing film actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 inside a lake park here, police said on Monday. The Congress leader had apologised on her Twitter handle saying that she committed a mistake for 'reacting aggressively'. "I have always opposed Moral Policing.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 12:44 IST
Case registered against Cong leader Kavitha Reddy for alleged attack on actress
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A case has been registered against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing film actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 inside a lake park here, police said on Monday. According to HSR Layout police, Hegde had lodged a complaint that Reddy had outraged her modesty and assaulted her based on which the case was registered.

The case were registered against Reddy under various sections of the IPC, police added. The Congress leader had apologised on her Twitter handle saying that she committed a mistake for 'reacting aggressively'.

"I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake," Reddy had tweeted on Sunday. "As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends!" she added.

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the city.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK house prices hit new high after COVID lockdown - Halifax

British house prices jumped by the most since 2016 in August to hit a record high, mortgage lender Halifax said, adding to signs of a post-lockdown boom in the countrys housing market even as fears grow of a sharp rise in unemployment.House...

Starc feels Australia need 'little bit of game time' after loss in 2nd T20I

After suffering a defeat in the second T20I against England, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc said his team needs a little bit of game time and hopes to fix things in the third T20I. Its not an excuse but coming off five months without cricke...

German industrial production up for 3rd consecutive month

German industrial production increased for the third consecutive month in July, but the gain was relatively modest following bigger gains in the immediate aftermath of this springs shutdowns, official data showed Monday. Production rose 1.2...

India test fires hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle

India on Monday successfully flight tested the indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle HSTDV that is expected to power futuristic long-range missile systems and aerial platforms, officials said. The HSTDV, based on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020