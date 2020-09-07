Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khattar launches online admission platform for undergraduate courses

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday launched an online platform for admissions in undergraduate courses in government, aided and self-financed colleges for the new academic session 2020-21.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:36 IST
Khattar launches online admission platform for undergraduate courses

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday launched an online platform for admissions in undergraduate courses in government, aided and self-financed colleges for the new academic session 2020-21. This platform will allow students to complete their entire admission process from home, an official statement said. It said that the admission process for various undergraduate courses for academic session 2020-21, for the first year students in government, government-aided and self-financing colleges began on Monday.

The statement said while giving a relief to a large number of students taking admissions amid COVID-19 pandemic, the registration and prospectus fee of all undergraduate courses has been waived. The Chief Minister also launched an educational WhatsApp chatbot 'Apka Mitra' to resolve any admission-related queries of students. Students are required to send a message on WhatsApp chatbot number 7419444449 to get any information regarding admissions, scholarships etc, the statement said. A new web portal of Higher Education Department and website of 158 government colleges were also launched by Khattar.

“A grievance redressal helpdesk number 18001373735 has been started to help the students to fill their admission forms. Persons With disabilities can get assistance for filling the admission forms by giving a missed call on mobile number 7419444449,” it said. During the virtual launch, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal and senior officers of Higher Education Department including Principal Secretary Ankur Gupta and Director General, Higher Education Department, Ajit Balaji Joshi were also present.

In his inaugural address, the chief minister said the online admission platform has been launched so as to facilitate students to get admission while staying at their homes in view of the coronavirus pandemic. “In higher education, we have to make sure that more focus is given on research and for this more and more colleges and Universities have been opened in Haryana. Along with education, skilling is equally important and for this Shri Vishwakarma Skill University has been opened,” he said.

Khattar, who is being treated for COVID-19 infection contracted over two weeks ago, said efforts should be made to raise the standard of colleges and universities while using Information Technology tools. “Along with this we have to raise the technical skills of the students,” he added. Kanwar Pal said that education has always remained the main focus of the state government. “Be it giving a major financial boost to the education sector in the budget 2020-2021 or setting up colleges within a radius of 15 kilometres, various initiatives have been taken by the state government to promote education and skilling among the youth of the state. Now our focus is to open colleges within a radius of 10 kilometres,” Kanwar Pal said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Berlin reluctant to name specific dates for concluding Brexit deal: Spokesman

Berlin Germany, September 7 ANISputnik Berlin would rather not set any specific dates for the European Unions trade agreement with London and supports the EUs chief Brexit negotiator in his efforts to reach a deal, German government spokesm...

Nepal's corona positive cases soar to 47,236

Nepal reported 979 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 47,236, according to official data. Apart from the fresh cases, 11 new virus-related deaths were also reported in the last ...

21 boys from Bihar rescued from traffickers in Kolkata

Twenty-one minor boys hailing from Bihar were rescued from a moving bus in central Kolkatas Babughat area on Monday when the entire West Bengal is under lockdown, a police officer said. Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvem...

Ireland warns UK not to "fundamentally undermine" Brexit talks

Irelands foreign minister said Dublin should not overreact to reports that Britain may seek to undermine its Brexit withdrawal agreement but warned that such a move would be a very serious breach of trust and fundamentally undermine ongoing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020