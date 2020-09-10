Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK opens new 'simplified' points-based student visa route

The route treats all students equally, with international students, including those from Europe coming to study after the transition period ends, using the same, simplified route when it opens for applications, the Home Office said. The new Student Route improves on the previous Tier 4 route by making it more streamlined for sponsoring institutions and their students, creating clearer pathways for students, and ensuring the UK remains competitive in a changing global education market.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:06 IST
UK opens new 'simplified' points-based student visa route

The UK government on Thursday tabled its new points-based Student Route for visas in Parliament, which it says simplifies the previous student visa application requirements for international students applying to study in Britain. The route, to apply to all overseas students including Indians from October 5, will mean students require a total of 70 points to be granted a visa to study at a UK university. They will achieve the required points if they can demonstrate that they have an offer from an approved educational institution, speak English and are able to support themselves during their studies in the UK. The UK Home Office said the new route treats all students equally, including students from Europe coming to study after the Brexit transition period ends at the end of the year.

“The new Student Route is a welcome announcement for thousands of Indian students who opt for a UK education every year to gain international exposure. It offers greater flexibility and ease of immigration for applicants,” said Barbara Wickham, Director British Council India. “With the post-study work benefits of the Graduate Immigration Route and the launch of the Student Route, the UK has further solidified its commitment towards international students, and enabling more than ever, their dreams of pursuing a world-class education,” she said. British Council highlighted that the change would have a further positive impact on the number of Indian students choosing the UK as a higher education destination, which has been on the rise in the past few years.

“Now we have left the EU, we are free to unleash this country’s full potential and implement the changes we need to restore trust in the immigration system and attract talent to drive our economy forward,” said UK Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster. “Launching the Student Route early sends a clear message to the world we want the best and brightest to come to the UK to study at our globally renowned education institutions,” he said.

As a result of the coronavirus, some overseas students are choosing to defer their entry onto courses in the UK until the Spring semester of early next year. Therefore, the government chose to introduce the new route now so that students would be able to benefit from the new streamlined process whilst still giving sponsors time to adapt after their Autumn intake this month. The route treats all students equally, with international students, including those from Europe coming to study after the transition period ends, using the same, simplified route when it opens for applications, the Home Office said.

The new Student Route improves on the previous Tier 4 route by making it more streamlined for sponsoring institutions and their students, creating clearer pathways for students, and ensuring the UK remains competitive in a changing global education market. It also reiterated that there would be no limit on the number of international students who can come to the UK under the route. This is aimed at increasing the total number of international students choosing to study in the UK higher education system each year to 600,000 by 2030, as set out in the International Education Strategy published in March last year. “The UK is a global leader in higher education, research and innovation. As we look to the UK’s future place in the world, we want to protect our hard-won status and the opportunities it provides to help with the economic recovery of towns and cities across Britain - as well as finding solutions to the wider challenges that face our society,” said Dr Tim Bradshaw, Chief Executive of the Russell Group of leading universities.

“We welcome these changes to the immigration rules, which will help to ensure the UK remains an internationally attractive place for the best and brightest students to study. We will continue to work with the government to ensure our visa system remains flexible and responsive to developing issues, such as those emerging from the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. Besides the Student Route, the Child Student Route for younger international students will also open from October 5.

The changes form part of the Boris Johnson led government’s new post-Brexit points-based immigration, which comes into force as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU) and an end to the EU’s free movement of people rules at the end of December..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

My preferred batting slot is opening the innings: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has the repertoire of strokes to bat at any position but given a choice, the next big thing in Indian cricket would prefer to open regularly in the shortest format of the game. Gill, one of the batting mainstays of Kolkata Knig...

RCF starts methanol plant in Mumbai

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd RCF has started its methanol plant at Trombay Unit, Mumbai. RCF has the capacity to produce 242 tonnes of methanol per day, an official statement said. Till now, RCF has been importing met...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow turn lower as Apple, Microsoft drop

The SP 500 and Dow gave up early gains in volatile trading on Thursday as heavyweights Apple and Microsoft slipped, with investors remaining cautious about a choppy economic rebound from the pandemic-led recession.At 1103 a.m. ET, the Dow J...

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

Godzilla vs. Kong is a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for long. If everything goes well, will touch the big screens in May next year. We are just a few months away from its release and fans are quite excited as the movie is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020