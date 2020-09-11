Left Menu
Development News Edition

SRM university partners with US varsity for research

Amaravati, Sep 11 (PTI): SRM University-AP has joined hands with Northeastern University in Boston, US, towards the advancement of education and research, Vice-Chancellor V S Rao said.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:11 IST
SRM university partners with US varsity for research

Amaravati, Sep 11 (PTI): SRM University-AP has joined hands with Northeastern University in Boston, US, towards the advancement of education and research, Vice-Chancellor V S Rao said. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed recently between the two universities, he said in a release here on Friday.

"This is a significant venture to collaborate with top universities such as Northeastern University, which will lead the university on the path of advanced research and educational programmes. Northeastern University is among the top five per cent of universities in the world and this collaboration will provide an opportunity for our students to visit, learn and explore from a reputed university of the USA," Prof Rao said.

Joint research programmes for faculty and scholars would also be enabled, besides joint teaching and cultural activities, in future, he added. The SRM Vice-Chancellor said the two universities would also collaborate in academic publications and other materials of mutual interest and development of curricula.

The collaboration between the two universities would begin with Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering departments while other engineering and management streams would be included later..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Salvage team working to stop fuel leak from fire-hit supertanker

A salvage team is still trying to plug a fuel leak from the fire-stricken New Diamond oil supertanker, Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Indika de Silva said on Friday.The tanker, which is carrying the about 2 million barrels of oil, caught fire on...

NIA files chargesheet against 7 ULFA cadres in Assam police officer’s killing case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has filed a chargesheet against seven ULFA cadres for allegedly killing a police officer during a gunfight in Tinsukia district of Assam two years ago, a spokesperson of the anti-terrorism agency said o...

UP govt reduces cost of COVID-19 test to Rs 1,600

With the price of RTPCR test kits and reagents used for coronavirus testing coming down, the Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the charge for conducting COVID-19 test to Rs 1,600 from Rs 2,500 by all labs including those privately owned....

MLB roundup: Royals' Singer take no-no into 8th, beats Indians

Rookie Brady Singer carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning and Maikel Franco drove in five runs to lift the visiting Kansas City Royals to an 11-1 romp over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Making his ninth career start, Singer 2-4 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020