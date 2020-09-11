Delhi govt to review allotment of its schools' playgrounds to pvt sports academies, trainers

The Delhi government is reviewing allotment of playgrounds in its schools to private sports academies and individual trainers for coaching purposes, officials said. "A review of performance is being conducted for renewal of allotment of private academies, individual trainers and clubs which have been allotted school playgrounds under the scheme 'involving various sports academies, clubs, individual trainers into coaching of student, players in various sports in government schools'," a senior official said.

"To evaluate the performance and decision to be taken accordingly of those sports academies which have completed two years of allotment and those who haven't still not completed two years of allotment, certain supporting documents along with application were sought. So far only 26 of them have submitted the documents," the official added. For those academies which fail to submit documents by September 15, it would be assumed that they are not willing to continue with their coaching of school students in the allotted school premises and their allotment will be withdrawn or cancelled without any further communication.