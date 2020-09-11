Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt to review allotment of its schools' playgrounds to pvt sports academies, trainers

"A review of performance is being conducted for renewal of allotment of private academies, individual trainers and clubs which have been allotted school playgrounds under the scheme 'involving various sports academies, clubs, individual trainers into coaching of student, players in various sports in government schools'," a senior official said. "To evaluate the performance and decision to be taken accordingly of those sports academies which have completed two years of allotment and those who haven't still not completed two years of allotment, certain supporting documents along with application were sought.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:08 IST
Delhi govt to review allotment of its schools' playgrounds to pvt sports academies, trainers

The Delhi government is reviewing allotment of playgrounds in its schools to private sports academies and individual trainers for coaching purposes, officials said. "A review of performance is being conducted for renewal of allotment of private academies, individual trainers and clubs which have been allotted school playgrounds under the scheme 'involving various sports academies, clubs, individual trainers into coaching of student, players in various sports in government schools'," a senior official said.

"To evaluate the performance and decision to be taken accordingly of those sports academies which have completed two years of allotment and those who haven't still not completed two years of allotment, certain supporting documents along with application were sought. So far only 26 of them have submitted the documents," the official added. For those academies which fail to submit documents by September 15, it would be assumed that they are not willing to continue with their coaching of school students in the allotted school premises and their allotment will be withdrawn or cancelled without any further communication.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BEL eyes foray into satellite, rocket manufacturing segments

BEL has expressed its interest to foray into space electronic systems, small and micro satellite and rocket manufacturing segments. BEL Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, is already a major player in g...

Austria opts for more face masks, smaller events as coronavirus advances

Austria is responding to an increase in coronavirus infections by making face-masks compulsory in more places including all shops and school corridors, and limiting the size of private events indoors to 50 people, the government said on Fri...

Thailand tightens border surveillance as Myanmar infections rise

Authorities in Thailand tightened security on Friday along its border with Myanmar and carried out COVID-19 tests in nearby towns to try to keep the virus out, as Myanmar tackles a surge in cases amid a second wave of infections. Both count...

Assam govt to provide Rs 5,000 for cremation of COVID-19 patient

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by people regarding cremation of COVID-19 patients in the state, Assam government has decided to provide till Rs 5,000 from National Health Mission for the families who are unable to bear the cost.In v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020