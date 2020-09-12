Left Menu
5 Delhi boys score 100 percentile in JEE-Main

Laksh Gupta, who wants to study at IIT Delhi, said the delay in the exam due to coronavirus made him anxious. "The multiple rescheduling of the exam made me anxious but it also gave me time to prepare more.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:32 IST
Five students from the national capital have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Mains exam which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The result for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains was declared late night on Friday.

The top scorers from Delhi are Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Aggarwal and Tushar Sethi. They are among the 24 candidates who have scored 100 percentile in the crucial exam. Laksh Gupta, who wants to study at IIT Delhi, said the delay in the exam due to coronavirus made him anxious.

"The multiple rescheduling of the exam made me anxious but it also gave me time to prepare more. Rescheduling exams any further would have proved to be disturbing for aspirants," Gupta said. Chirag Falor, who scored 99.98 percentile in the January attempt at JEE, has scored 100 percentile this time. "My preparations were completely through. The delay did make me anxious but I would have been demotivated if the year had gone to waste due to the virus," he said. Laksh Gupta, who wants to study at IIT Bombay and then join administrative services, said, "I want to give my hundred per cent to whatever I do. I definitely got more opportunity to strengthen concepts and practice more as exams were getting delayed." The exam for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6, amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures due to COVID-19.

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining distance as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centres across the country. A total of 8.58 lakh candidates registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74 per cent of them appeared for the exam.

Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit were among the steps taken by the National Testing Agency for safely conducting the crucial exam. Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

