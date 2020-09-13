Gill’s family expresses gratitude to ISM, Dhanbad for announcing award

Left Menu
The family members of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who had saved 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989, on Sunday expressed gratitude to the management of the IIT-ISM, Dhanbad for announcing an award in his the name posthumously.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 13-09-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 21:57 IST
The family members of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who had saved 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989, on Sunday expressed gratitude to the management of the IIT-ISM, Dhanbad for announcing an award in his the name posthumously. Addressing media here, Gill's wife Nirdosh Kaur and son Sarpreet Singh Gill said the Indian Institute of Technology-Indian School of Mines, a premier institute in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, has instituted “Jaswant Singh Gill Memorial Industrial Safety Excellence Award” for citizen(s).

It aims at promoting innovative technology development and application under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' for improving safety standards in the Indian industry. The award comprises a plaque, citation, and a prize worth Rs 50,000. The award was constituted to give befitting recognition to the bravery of Gill, who had rescued 64 coal miners, trapped in the flooded Mahavir Coal mine in Raniganj area of West Bengal on November 13, 1989. The family members said Gill, born and brought up in Amritsar, did his B.Sc (Non-medical) from Khalsa College in 1959.

He received 'Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak', award in 1991 for saving the lives of 64 miners. Gill passed away in November last year here.

