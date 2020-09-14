AASU-AJYCP's proposed party to be named 'Asom Jatiyo Parishad'

The political outfit to be formed by Assam's powerful students' organisations AASU and the AJYCP will be named the 'Asom Jatiyo Parishad'. Convenors of the Assam Advisory Committee (AAC) formed by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) made the announcement on Monday.

"The name was selected from three suggestions made during a meeting of the committee on Sunday," former Gauhati University professor Dr Krishna Gopal Bhattacharjya, one of the two convenors of the 16-member AAC, told reporters. The new political entity will be guided by the slogan 'ghore ghore aami' (we are in each household) to establish relations with each family in the state and not just seek votes during the elections, he said.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly is due early next year. Veteran politician Jagadish Bhuyan has been appointed as the coordinator of the party, he said.

The formation of the party till the booth-level will be completed by October 30, the committee's other convenor, former professor of Handique Girls' College, Basanta Deka, said. The party's constitution has almost been prepared and its state-level committee will be formed by the first week of November, he said.

The logo and the flag of the Asom Jatiyo Parishad, however, will be decided later, Deka said..