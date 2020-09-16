Sebi plans to empanel securities market trainers

Capital markets regulator Sebi is looking to rope in individuals or entities to support its investor awareness and education initiative. Entities or individuals who are interested in working in the field of investor education pertaining to securities market are proposed to be empanelled as Securities Market Trainers (SMARTs), Sebi said in a notice on Wednesday.

The empanelled SMARTs will supplement the regulator's initiatives in the area of investor education and protection. The SMARTs are expected to conduct investors awareness programmes on behalf of the regulator under the aegis of Sebi Investor Protection and Education Fund (Sebi IPEF).

With regard to eligibility criteria, Sebi said an individual who is citizen as well as resident of India or an organisation working in the field related to law, commerce, management, economics, financial markets education and registered as a trust or company or society can apply for the role of SMARTs. Among other criteria, an applicant should be graduate with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised university and at least five years of experience of either working or teaching in the areas of law, commerce, management, economics or financial markets education. In addition, securities markets certification is also required.

With regard to an organization, Sebi said the governing body of the applicant need to have at least one trustee in case of trusts, one governing member in case of society, one director in case of company, one partner in case of partnership as the case may be, who meets the specified educational qualification and work experience. The selected applicants will be required to undergo training programme organised by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Interested candidates need to send their applications by October 16..