Maha: BJP MLC booked for blocking road during protest

A case was registered againstBJP MLC Suresh Dhas on Wednesday after he blocked Jamkhed-Ahmednagar Road in Beed district of Maharashtra, during aprotest demanding a hike in wages of sugarcane fieldlabourers, police said

Dhas and some of his supporters staged a protest onthe road, demanding 150 per cent hike in the wages ofsugarcane cutters, an official from Ashti police station said

An offence was registered against him and anotherprotestor under section 341 (punishment for wrongfulrestraint) of the IPC, he said adding that Dhas was arrestedand later released on bail.