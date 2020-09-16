Left Menu
Maha: BJP MLC booked for blocking road during protest

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:46 IST
A case was registered againstBJP MLC Suresh Dhas on Wednesday after he blocked Jamkhed-Ahmednagar Road in Beed district of Maharashtra, during aprotest demanding a hike in wages of sugarcane fieldlabourers, police said

Dhas and some of his supporters staged a protest onthe road, demanding 150 per cent hike in the wages ofsugarcane cutters, an official from Ashti police station said

An offence was registered against him and anotherprotestor under section 341 (punishment for wrongfulrestraint) of the IPC, he said adding that Dhas was arrestedand later released on bail.

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

EU chief, set to unveil asylum policy, says migration is a fact of life

The European Unions chief executive, set to unveil contentious new asylum policies for the bloc next week, described immigration on Wednesday as a normal fact of life and said the continent should learn to manage it. In a major policy speec...

U.S. Supreme Court extends pandemic-related restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court will remain closed to the public and will conduct its October oral arguments by teleconference as it extended its coronavirus-related restrictions into its new term, a court spokeswoman said on Wednesday.The courts an...

Maduro security forces committed crimes against humanity - UN

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has committed systematic human rights violations including killings and torture amounting to crimes against humanity, U.N. investigators said on Wednesday.Reasonable grounds existed to b...

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and elsewhere, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommu...
