Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will declare 12th class compartment exam results by Oct 10, CBSE tells SC

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was also informed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that it will commence the academic calender for undergraduate courses from October 31 and by that time the results of almost two lakhs students who appeared for the retest will be out. The statements of the CBSE and the UGC assume significance in view of the earlier observation of the bench that they should work in tandem to ensure that the academic year of students, appearing in the compartment exams of 12th class, was not wasted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:29 IST
Will declare 12th class compartment exam results by Oct 10, CBSE tells SC

The CBSE informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it will declare the results of class 12th compartment exams on or before October 10 keeping in mind the students' interest. A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was also informed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that it will commence the academic calender for undergraduate courses from October 31 and by that time the results of almost two lakhs students who appeared for the retest will be out.

The statements of the CBSE and the UGC assume significance in view of the earlier observation of the bench that they should work in tandem to ensure that the academic year of students, appearing in the compartment exams of 12th class, was not wasted. It had said that the CBSE should declare the results of compartment examination expeditiously and the UGC ensure that students get admission in colleges. Referring to COVID-19 pandemic, the top court had said that these are exceptional times and the authorities should act to help students.  The bench then disposed of the plea filed by one Anika Samvedi seeking a direction to ensure that the academic year of students of 12th class, appearing in compartment exams, shouldn't go waste.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

North Korean troops killed missing S.Korean official, burned body, Seoul says

North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing earlier this week, before dousing his body in oil and setting it on fire in what was likely an effort to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, South Koreas military ...

Will declare class 12 compartment results by October 10, CBSE tells SC

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the results of compartmental exams for class 12 will be declared by October 10. The University Grants Commission UGC said that its admission process w...

Manipur CM drops three ministers from cabinet

Amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday dropped three ministers from the council of ministers. Governor Najma Heptulla has accepted the recommendation, according to her letter to the chie...

SC dismisses PIL, with cost, on prevention of suicides in IITs

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed with cost a PIL on prevention of suicides in the various Indian Institute of Technology IIT across the country.A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman dismissed the plea terming it utterly frivol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020