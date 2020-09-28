Maha govt to set up music college in name of Lata's father
According to an official statement, the Higher and Technical Education Minister said, The MVA government has taken the decision as a birthday gift to Lata Didi on the occasion of her birthday.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:56 IST
A world-class government music college will be set up here in the name of renowned musician the late Deenanath Mangeshkar, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said on Monday. He made the announcement on the occasion of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkars birthday and termed it as a gift to her by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
The melody queen, the eldest daughter of Deenanath Mangeshkar, turned 91 on Monday. According to an official statement, the Higher and Technical Education Minister said, The MVA government has taken the decision as a birthday gift to Lata Didi on the occasion of her birthday. She will also like the decision.
