Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow research scholars to return in a phased manner: JNU students' body to admin

JNU's entrance exams will be held between October 5 and October 8. The JNUSU demanded that the university administration works out a protocol to ensure that MPhil and PhD students can return to the campus in a phased manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:27 IST
Allow research scholars to return in a phased manner: JNU students' body to admin
Representative image

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Tuesday demanded that research scholars be allowed to return to the campus in a phased manner while following all COVID-19 protocols. It said many MPhil and PhD students had left behind their laptops and research material when they went home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and were unable to work on their projects.

The JNUSU also alleged that the dates of the university's entrance exams were finalised without planning and they clashed with exam dates of other universities. JNU's entrance exams will be held between October 5 and October 8.

The JNUSU demanded that the university administration works out a protocol to ensure that MPhil and PhD students can return to the campus in a phased manner. When the research scholars left for their homes, they left behind their laptops and research material and have not been able to work properly, it said.

"Many other universities have allowed research scholars to return and we have been asking the administration to allow a phased return of research scholars," JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said. "We have also written to the Delhi government and told the administration that we are ready to work with them to make it possible by following all the COVID-19 protocols," she said.

JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav claimed that students are also facing issues as the university has not disbursed fellowships. The JNUSU said many students had been left in the lurch as the dates for JNU entrance exams were announced at a short notice and without planning.

"We have been getting messages from students saying that those from the northeast will have to travel to other states and might have to be quarantined. They will miss their exams," Ghosh said. She said the dates of JNU entrance exams are clashing with exam dates of Calcutta University, and North East Hill University, etc.

JNUSU vice president Saket Moon claimed that many students who have opted to take entrance exams for multiple subjects have been allotted different exam centres. They won't be able to travel to different centres within a day considering the current pandemic situation. The students' body also said JNU announced the dates only 15 days' before the exams, catching students unawares.

It said the university should have given at least a month's time to students to make travel arrangements..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Automobile sales may fall 20-25 pc this fiscal: Ind-Ra

Rating agency Ind-Ra expects automobile sales to decline by 20-25 per cent this fiscal against its earlier forecast of 22-25 per cent on account of increasing preference for personal mobility and an expected demand rebound from rural and se...

Turkey sees slight growth this year despite pandemic

Turkeys economy is set to grow 0.3 this year as it recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its finance minister said on Tuesday, pledging more normalization steps to boost the economy as he set out the countrys medium-term pla...

EXCLUSIVE-Britain hits Airbnb UK with extra $2.3 million tax bill after probe

British authorities hit Airbnb UK with an extra tax bill of 1.8 million pounds 2.3 million last year, the home rental companys accounts showed on Tuesday, following an investigation into the firm. The UK arm of the San Francisco company, wh...

Iran's new coronavirus cases exceed 450,000 - Health Ministry

Irans confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 450,000 threshold on Tuesday with 3,677 infections identified in the last 24 hours, a health ministry spokeswoman told state TV, as the Islamic Republics death toll spiked to 25,986.Sima Sadat Lari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020