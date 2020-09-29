UP govt decides to make 2025 Mahakumb a memorable event

After successfully organising the Kumbh 2019, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to make the next Mahakumbh in Allahabad as a memorable event with exemplary arrangements and grandeur. Announcing the decision here on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to start preparations for the 'Mahakumbh' scheduled to be held in 2025. He asked them to start planning developmental work in the city, keeping the next Mahakumbh in mind. He also directed officials to observe 'Kalpvas' during the coming Magh Mela during January-February next year in Allahabad as per the COVID protocol, the UP Government said in a statement.

The UP Chief Minister was reviewing the developmental projects of Prayagraj division comprising Allahabad (Prayagraj), Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur districts through a video conference. A total of 30 mega-projects, costing over Rs 50 crore, have been envisaged in the division.

He directed officials to expedite the construction work of Rajju Bhaiyya University in Allahabad besides fast-tracking the Rs 1600-crore Smart City Mission in the Sangam City. He also mentioned the parking woes in Allahabad and laid emphasis on the construction of multi-level parking lots in the city. He further pointed out that the construction of Lal Bahadur Shastri Homoeopathic Medical College is lying pending for the last two and half decades and should be completed fast. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya along with senior Cabinet ministers were also present in the meeting.