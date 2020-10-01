Left Menu
MSRTC operates extra buses for students appearing for MHT-CET

As per a release issued by the corporation, its central office in Mumbai directed local offices across the state about operating extra buses. The common entrance test is being conducted by the Maharashtra government for admissions to engineering and other technical courses.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started operating 1,500 extra buses for students appearing for the common entrance test (CET) across Maharashtra from October 1 to 9, an official said on Thursday. As per a release issued by the corporation, its central office in Mumbai directed local offices across the state about operating extra buses.

The common entrance test is being conducted by the Maharashtra government for admissions to engineering and other technical courses. For the exam, which is scheduled to be held in morning and afternoon sessions between October 1 and 9, extra buses will be operated for students as per their district-wise numbers, the release stated.

As many as 63,284 students will appear for CET in the first phase, the transport authority said. It will be mandatory for students to wear masks while travelling in buses, which will be cleaned and sanitised before the start of the journey, it was stated.

The MSRTC, which has a fleet of around 18,000 buses, is currently operating over 5,500 buses every day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

