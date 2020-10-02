Left Menu
WB police to create digitised map

Preliminary work for the mapping has already been started and senior officers appointed for the project have conducted surveys at the state DG Control office. "Several police commissionerates and new police districts have been created in different districts of West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:05 IST
Aiming at better policing without any confusion about jurisdiction isues the West Bengal Police has decided to create a digitised map for the over 600 police stations in the state, a senior official said on Friday. The state police will be using the Global Positioning System (GPS) technology to create a map on the basis of new jurisdiction of the different newly constituted police districts and commissionerates set up in the state, he said.

"Till now mapping for police stations' jurisdiction were done using mouza mapping. But now with everything going high-tech, we have decided to redo the mapping using the GPS technology," the official said. Preliminary work for the mapping has already been started and senior officers appointed for the project have conducted surveys at the state DG Control office.

"Several police commissionerates and new police districts have been created in different districts of West Bengal. There are districts where we have two police districts but we still have the old map there. So we need a new map for them stating the boundaries and jurisdictions. Hence we are taking the help of GPS technology," he said.

The primary surveys have been done and the requisite work will start soon, he said. West Bengal currently has 12 police districts and six police commissionerates.

The new mapping created using the GPS technology will also help the central forces in the assembly polls due next year, the official said.

