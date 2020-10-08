Left Menu
Education Minister inaugurates buildings of four Kendriya Vidyalayas

The four KV buildings inaugurated in three states are KV Nayagarh (Odisha), KV Mahuldiha, Rairangpur (Odisha), KV Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) and KV No. 3 Faridabad (Haryana).

Addressing the ceremony Live through Video Conferencing Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that the constructed at a total cost of about Rs. 70 Crores, these four KVs have been running in temporary buildings till now. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Minister for Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' virtually inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of four KendriyaVidyalayas on Thursday through Video Conferencing. The four KV buildings inaugurated in three states are KV Nayagarh (Odisha), KV Mahuldiha, Rairangpur (Odisha), KV Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) and KV No. 3 Faridabad (Haryana).

Addressing the ceremony Live through Video Conferencing Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that the constructed at a total cost of about Rs. 70 Crores, these four KVs have been running in temporary buildings till now. Around 4000 Students will be benefitted with these newly developed campuses in the states of Odisha, Rajasthan and Haryana, he added. The Minister extended his warm wishes to the Students, Parents, Teachers, Principals and Members of Vidyalaya Management Committee. He said that these new buildings equipped with modern facilities will further strengthen the teaching-learning process in the four KVs and open new scope for our Students. Shri Pokhriyal specially requested the State Governments to expedite the process of land transfer for all such approved KVs which are running in temporary buildings.

Shri Pokhriyal informed that all the four new buildings of KVs have been constructed as per 'Green Building' norms and facilitated with Rain Water Harvesting System to ensure maximum water conservation. Buildings are constructed barrier-free for easy access to Divyang people. Ample space for Sports and Physical Activities has been allotted for encouraging students towards fitness.

The details of newly constructed KV Buildings are as follows:

1. KV Nayagarh (Odisha)

This Vidyalaya was established in the year 2010-11. It has been running in a temporary building from class 1 to 12. KVS has constructed a magnificent building with a cost of Rs. 16.39 Cr having all the modern facilities. At present, there are 62 KVs in Odisha State.

2. KV Mahuldiha, Rairangpur (Odisha)

This Vidyalaya was established in the year 2016-17. It has been running in a temporary building from class 1 to 11. KVS has constructed a magnificent building with a cost of Rs. 16.06 Cr having all the modern facilities. At present, there are 62 KVs in Odisha State.

3. KV Hanumangarh (Rajasthan)

This Vidyalaya was established in the year 2014-15. It has been running in a temporary building from class 1 to 10. KVS has constructed a magnificent building with a cost of Rs. 16.06 Cr having all the modern facilities. At present, there are 77 KVs in Rajasthan State.

4. KV No. 3 Faridabad (Haryana)

This Vidyalaya was established in the year 2003-04. It has been running in a temporary building from class 1 to 11. KVS has constructed a magnificent building with a cost of Rs. 20.19 Cr having all the modern facilities. At present, there are 34 KVs in Haryana State.

