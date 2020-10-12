Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students' groups hold protests against high DU cut-offs

They alleged that high cut-offs favour students of big private schools and demanded more transparency in the admission process. DU announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women pegging the score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:23 IST
Students' groups hold protests against high DU cut-offs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Students' groups on Monday staged protests here against the Delhi University (DU) administration over the high cut-offs announced for undergraduate admission. The protests were held by the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI). They alleged that high cut-offs favour students of big private schools and demanded more transparency in the admission process.

DU announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women pegging the score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses. The 100 per cent cut-off for undergraduate admissions in DU comes after a gap of five years.

Activists of the KYS burnt an effigy of the cut-off list to highlight its "discriminatory nature" and demanded that it be done away with immediately, the students' group said in a statement. "This cut-off that is decided on the basis of marks scored by students of big private schools is nothing but a policy of ensuring that the most marginalised student does not have any access to quality higher education. This ensures that students who bear the brunt of substandard public-funded school education are turned away from public-funded universities," they said.

KYS activists were detained by police during the protest. Twenty activists of the KYS were protesting at the Arts Faculty, North Campus, a senior police officer said.

"Eight of them were detained when they refused to disperse. They were taken to Maurice Nagar police station," the officer said. Meanwhile, the SFI submitted a memorandum to the university vice chancellor "regarding the unfair and unjustifiably high cut-offs for undergraduate admissions," it said in a statement.

The memorandum was submitted by SFI Delhi president Sumit Kataria, it said. "We strongly demand a transparent admission process and we stand firmly against such exclusionary methods that only favour the high society," it added.

While the 100 per cent cut-offs have been a matter of debate, the required marks were expected to be higher this year as over 1.84 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and more than 41,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks in CBSE Class 12 exams. LSR College has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

The college has the highest cut-off among Science courses as well. It has announced a cut-off of 99.75 per cent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students, while Hindu College has pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 per cent. Hindu College has announced a cut-off of 99.33 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) Physics.

Among the BA programme combinations, aspirants need to have a minimum of 99.25 per cent for gaining admission for a combination of Economics and Political Science in LSR College, the highest among all the combinations..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Dal Lake in Srinagar undergoes cleaning ahead of winter tourism

Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority LAWDA has started a massive mission to clean Dal Lake ahead of winter tourism. LAWDA has put its latest machinery and men into forces for this cleaning drive. The manual cleaning of the lake...

Senate Republicans will go with Trump on coronavirus stimulus -White House spokeswoman

Republicans in the U.S. Senate will go along with what President Donald Trump wants in coronavirus relief legislation, a White House spokeswoman said on Monday, as the White House pursues a deal with Democratic lawmakers.I believe Senate Re...

Thailand to make, supply AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Thailand has agreed to manufacture and supply AstraZeneca Plcs experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the southeast Asian country and other nations in the region, the British and Thai governments said on Monday.The announcement by the British emb...

SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas challenging constitutionality of farm laws

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centres response on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted three contentious farm laws. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, in a hearing conducted via vid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020