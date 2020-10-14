Pilivesha to be allowed within temple premises

Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to allow tiger dance (Pilivesha) performances within the premises of temples during the Mangaluru Dasara and Navratri celebrations. The decision was taken at the dharma Parishad meeting chaired by DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra on Tuesday, official sources said.

Several temple committees had requested the administration to allow Pilivesha performances as they are an integral part of the Dasara festivities. According to the sources, temple committees should ensure that all Covid-19 guidelines are strictly followed.

Only ten members will be allowed in each Pilivesha troupe. All other celebrations outside the temples, including fireworks, are banned.