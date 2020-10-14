Two cops suspended for negligence in probing anti-women crimes

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday ordered suspension of two police officers, including a Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), from Jashpur district for alleged negligence in investigating crimes against women, an official said. In the last two weeks, five incidents of rape, including a gang rape, were reported from separate places of Jashpur.

On the directives given by the CM during a meeting at his official residence, state DGP D M Awasthi issued orders suspending Wadrafnagar SDOP Dhruvesh Jaiswal and Raghunathnagar Station House Officer (SHO) John Pradeep Lakra, the official said. Meanwhile, the CM cautioned police officials and employees that negligence in cases of crimes against women will not be tolerated, the official said.

Addressing the meeting, Baghel, directed the DGP that continuous monitoring and review should be done at the state level to prevent crimes against women, he added. "Special investigation teams (SITs) should also be constituted in all districts to prevent such offences, the CM said.

Meanwhile, the DGP informed that the all district Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been instructed to keep a check on crimes against women and to investigate such cases expeditiously. The incidents of crimes against women in the state have been declined this year as compared to the previous year, he said.