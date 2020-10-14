SCOREBOARDPTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:35 IST
Scoreboard in the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday
Scoreboard Delhi Capitals P Shaw b Archer 0 S Dhawan c Tyagi b Gopal 57 A Rahane c Uthappa b Archer 2 S Iyer c Archer b Tyagi 53 M Stoinis c Tewatia b Archer 18 A Carey c Archer b Unadkat 14 A Patel c Tyagi b Unadkat 7 R Ashwin not out 0 Extras (lb-2, w-6, nb-2) 10 Total (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs) 161 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-10, 3-95, 4-132,5-153,6-157, 7-161 Bowling: Archer 4-0-19-3, Unadkat 3-0-32-2, Tyagi 4-0-30-1, Stokes 2-0-24-0, Gopal 4-0-31-1, Tewatia 3-0-23-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHSKHS
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahane c
- Gopal 4-0-31-1
- Dhawan
- Tewatia
- Rajasthan Royals