National award-winning singer turns entrepreneur - Mahesh Kale joins LivDemy as Chief of Music

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivDemy is proud and honored to announce that Indian Classical Vocalist Mahesh Kale has joined LivDemy as Co-Founder, Chief of Music. Kale, a San Francisco Bay Area-based Indian Classical vocalist, renowned for his specialization in North Indian classical and semi-classical forms, after winning India's National Film Award as the Best Playback Singer film Katyar Kaljat Ghusli (2016), has firmly established himself as the face of Indian classical music of the new generation. A highly sought-after performer and educator, Kale now turns entrepreneur as he joins LivDemy as a Co-Founder to shape its musical vision. "It's my life's calling to spread the love and awareness of our music. I believe that LivDemy has given me an opportunity to build a musical vision on the top of a very robust platform that has been designed with the sole intent of serving music, and I am very excited for our journey together," said Kale. Kale is one of the most sought-after performers globally and has performed extensively in India, USA, Canada, Europe, UAE, Southeast Asia, and Australia. From prestigious music conferences like the Sawai Gandharva Sangeet Mahotsav (Pune), Saptak Festival (Ahmedabad) to unlikely venues like the NH7 weekender, and Stanford Jazz Festival, to being a popular judge on Sur Nava Dhyas Nava TV show on Colors Marathi TV channel, Kale is truly a global ambassador of Indian Classical Music. Mahesh maintains an open outlook towards music to reach out to the new generation while retaining the traditions. He has performed with world percussionists including Zakir Hussain, Trilok Gurtu, and Sivamani, and instrumentalists like Stanley Jordan, Pedro Eustache, George Brooks, and Frank Martin, in collaborative works, ably demonstrating his versatility as a composer and singer. In an effort to spread awareness and education about Indian classical music in the western world, Mahesh has given lecture-­demonstrations and talks at various academic institutions including Stanford University, Harvard University, IISc Bangalore, TEDx, and the Commonwealth Club. He is also a Founder of the Indian Classical Music and Arts Foundation (ICMA), a non-profit organization focused on preserving, nurturing, and celebrating Indian Classical Music. Mahesh is also a teacher and an inspiration for a motivated student body of over a hundred fifty students in the San Francisco Bay Area. Kale came to the United States as a student to pursue Masters in Media Arts and Technology & subsequently in Engineering Management, before turning his passion for music as his full-time professional endeavor. A true fanatic in Music technology, LivDemy couldn't be more excited to have him on board to shape its music vision.

In unprecedented times, people all around the world are affected by COVID-19, but the music industry has been hit the hardest, teachers have been distanced from their students, artists from audiences & communities, these are the primary revenue sources for many artists. LivDemy is a global go-to platform for learning music online. LivDemy offers a wide variety of courses ranging from saraswati veena to modern day electric guitar. Some of the latest offerings include master classes & workshops by acclaimed artists like Bombay Jayashri, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Mekaal Hasan, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Mahesh Raghavan, Darshan Doshi, and Mujeeb Dadarkar amongst others. If one is interested in learning music online & supporting artists while doing so, please visit www.livdemy.com. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Instagram using @livdemy #LivDemy.

About LivDemy: Founded by 2018, Almaz Nanjappa, and Satyajit Sahu, we are a startup based out of California aiming at becoming the global go-to platform for learning music online. With easy access to experts and instructions, anyone with a penchant for music of any kind can become a maestro. Be it, someone who is interested in classical music studies, basic guitar chords, or ukulele tablature - there's a place for everyone. LivDemy's Motto To connect students and teachers in their journey to discover music and help them achieve their goals. We believe that no geographical barrier can deter us from spreading the joy of music.

