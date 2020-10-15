Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanskrit must be equated with modernity: UP CM

It is necessary to equate Sanskrit with modernity, said Adityanath, adding "it is also necessary to provide science, computer and mathematics education along with traditional Sanskrit teaching in schools". The world already believes that Sanskrit can be the most suitable language for the computer, the chief minister pointed out.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:31 IST
Sanskrit must be equated with modernity: UP CM

Observing that Sanskrit should be equated with modernity, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered for infrastructural improvements of in ancient language schools and starting computer, science and mathematics education also there. The chief minister issued the instructions while launching the website of Uttar Pradesh’s Secondary Sanskrit Education Council.

After the formation of the Council, the examination results are coming on time, said the chief minister adding that with the launch of the website, the work of linking Sanskrit with technology has been done. It is necessary to equate Sanskrit with modernity, said Adityanath, adding "it is also necessary to provide science, computer and mathematics education along with traditional Sanskrit teaching in schools".

The world already believes that Sanskrit can be the most suitable language for the computer, the chief minister pointed out. Expressing his government's commitment to promoting Sanskrit language, the chief minister also batted for the improvement of Sanskrit schools’ infrastructure in the state.

According to the needs of Sanskrit school students, arrangements should be made for their stay in hostels there and have their food, said Adityanath. “Cooperation of voluntary organisations and CSR Fund should also be obtained in this regard," he said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Farm sector start performer in pandemic-hit economy: Rupala

The farm sector has been a star performer in Indias pandemic-hit economy, with 3.4 per cent growth in April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said on Thursday. The minister said the recent f...

Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition improves

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who is being treated for coronavirus improved on Thursday and was administered music therapy and physiotherapy, a senior physician at the health facility where he is being treated ...

EU agrees to extend Brexit trade talks, steps up no-deal preparations

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to keep on talking to Britain to get a new trade agreement in the coming weeks but also decided to step up their contingency preparations should the troubled negotiations fail. National leaders of t...

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Fears rose Thursday that Europe is running out of chances to control its fall coronavirus outbreak, as infections hit record daily highs in Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and Poland. France slapped a 9 p.m. curfew on many of its biggest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020