Merkel: EU summit on China called off as virus resurges
A planned European Union summit on the bloc's China policy that was to be held in Berlin next month has been called off because of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday.PTI | Brussels | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:29 IST
A planned European Union summit on the bloc's China policy that was to be held in Berlin next month has been called off because of the resurgent coronavirus pandemic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday. The 27-nation EU's leaders had planned to meet in Berlin on Nov. 16 to discuss policy toward China.
Merkel said after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday that the meeting won't go ahead. “We will have to do without it, because I think that is a necessary message in terms of (reducing) contacts,” she added. New coronavirus infections are surging across Europe, prompting governments to impose renewed restrictions.
Germany currently holds the EU's rotating presidency. Its plans to hold a meeting of leaders from the EU's member countries and China in the German city of Leipzig in September were already dashed by the pandemic. In the end, Merkel and the EU's top officials held a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- Chinese
- Xi Jinping
- Merkel
- German
ALSO READ
U.S. targets only one percent of Chinese students over security-White House official
Virus has Chinese tourists heading for domestic destinations
Jaishankar greets Chinese people, govt on occasion of China's founding day
UK to exclude Chinese students from sensitive subjects -Times
Millions of Chinese hit roads to celebrate National Day holidays shedding COVID-19 fears