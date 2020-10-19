Nigeria: NECO postpones exams amid ENDSARS protest

The National Examination Council (NECO) of Nigeria has rescheduled the Computer Studies Practical examination from October 19 to November 16, according to a news report by Premium Times.

The examination was initially slated for Monday, October 19. The postponement was caused by the ongoing protests against police brutality, according to a statement issued by the council's spokesperson, Azeez Sani.

He noted that the demonstrations, which halted vehicular movements in some cities, had affected the supply of examination materials.

"The unforeseen incident has been caused by the ENDSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the City entrance gate Benin," Sani stated.

"The NECO delivery truck had left its take-off point well in advance two days earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then.

"The Council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved intact and are in the custody of NECO's vault.

"While regretting any inconveniences this rescheduling may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures for seamless conduct of the Council's examination," Sani wrote.