1510 candidates in fray for second phase of Bihar polls after scrutiny

A total 1510 candidates are left in the fray for the second phase of polling to 94 assembly seats in Bihar after the scrutiny of nomination papers, state Chief Electoral Officer said on Monday.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:55 IST

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total 1510 candidates are left in the fray for the second phase of polling to 94 assembly seats in Bihar after the scrutiny of nomination papers, state Chief Electoral Officer said on Monday. Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said that the final picture regarding the total candidates in fray for the second phase will emerge after the reports of the withdrawal come in.

Monday was the last day of the withdrawal of nmnation papers. Out of the total 1698 nomination papers which have been filed for the second phase of assembly polls to be held on November 3, papers of 1510 candidates have been found to ber in order, he said.

A total 188 nomination papers were held invalid after scrutiny, Singh said. Referring to the third and final phase of polling slated to be held on November 7 in 78 assembly seats, he said as per information available till 5 pm a total of 337 candidates have filed their papers.

Tuesday is the last date of filing nominations for the third phase. He said three candidates have filed their papers for Valimikinagar Lok Sabha bypoll, he added.

A total of 1066 candidates have been left in the fray for the 71 seats in the first phase of polling after withdrawal of nomination papers. Campaigning is underway in these seats. The counting of votes for the assembly election will take place on November 10.

On the Bihar legislative council biennial polls to fill four seats each for graduate and teachers constituencies to be held on October 22, Singh said there are 59 candidates including a woman in the fray. There are a total of 4,07,889 voters in the four graduate constituencies who will exercise their franchise in 633 polling stations.

There are 43 candidates including three women in the four teachers' constituencies where 40,413 voters will exercise their franchise in 340 polling stations, Singh said. An EC release said 64 cases have been registered for misuse of beacon light and flags, 15 for violation of the Loudspeaker Act, 91 cases of illegal meetings, six cases of giving undue benefit to the voters, and 62 related to other matters have been lodged since the model code of conduct came into force on September 25.

It said 1167 illegal arms and weapons have been seized, 19796 licensed arms were deposited with the authorities and 2226 arms license were cancelled,while 2,72,288 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of Cr PC in 24,856 cases. In cases related to excise and prohibition, 10,04,883 litres of liquor have been seized, while Rs 17,37,69,323 (Rs 17.37 crore) have been seized during the vehicle checking drive, it said.

